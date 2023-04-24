As Conor McGregor puts plans into motion for his long-awaited return to the octagon, a number of high-profile fighters have been calling for a fight with the superstar, and Max Holloway is the latest to join that list.

Many believed 'The Notorious' would never compete in the UFC again after suffering a career-threatening leg break during his last appearance in the cage. Having spent almost two years away from the sport, the former 'champ-champ' has healed up well and looks likely to fight again in the near future.

Max Holloway discussed the possibility of a second bout with Conor McGregor. He insisted that he'd love to run it back and showcase just how much the pair have evolved over the years, regardless of what weight the fight takes place at.

"There's a lot of questions, there's a lot of unknowns because we're just two different fighters than we was back then. I think it would be a fan-favorite, I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans have been asking for that fight... At the end of the day, it's not even a weight thing, I'd fight him open-weight."

Max Holloway is coming off a great win over 10-fight win-streak surging prospect Arnold Allen. Despite already losing to Alexander Volkanovski three times, 'Blessed' is arguably next in line for a title shot once the Australian attempts to unify the championship against Yair Rodriguez next time out.

Check out what the featherweight had to say about Conor McGregor in the video below:

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: Who won during their first meeting at featherweight?

After lighting up the MMA world with a debut to remember in the UFC followed by a memorable post-fight speech, Conor McGregor headed into his next fight with many believing him to be the future of the 145lb division.

Max Holloway was the next to stand in the Irishman's way and although the Hawaiin came up short, he was the only fighter in the weight class that managed to take the charismatic athlete to a decision.

The two were young prospects that would later go on to achieve greatness in the sport.

