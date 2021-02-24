Max Holloway clears the air on skateboarding at UFC 257

During an interview leading up to UFC 257, Conor McGregor claimed to have spotted Max Holloway skateboarding outside room of the interview. Max Holloway cleared the air on this matter in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

Max Holloway confirmed that he was indeed the one skateboarding in the premises where UFC fighters were being interviewed.

The former featherweight champion was aware of the locations the UFC was administering its affairs in the W Hotel on Yas Island. Holloway mentioned that while skateboarding around the premises, he chuckled at the possibility of bombarding someone's interview.

Things "planned out well" for Holloway when he was told later that Conor McGregor actually spotted him outside the window.

Glad we could finally clear this one up https://t.co/95K0Jh0xam — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 24, 2021

Conor McGregor had a hilarious reaction when he noticed Max Holloway skateboarding outside. The Notorious One burst out laughing immediately when the interviewer (Farah Honnoun) corroborated the fact that Max Holloway had been skateboarding on the premises.

"That looked like Max Holloway going by in a skateboard there. It was Max Holloway on the skateboard", said Conor McGregor. “I was like, ‘what?’ I’ll tell you what: Max had a great fight this weekend, and he’s in the pipeline for sure. Me and Max will do it again. Look, I’m gonna do this rematch again", added McGregor.

Will Conor McGregor and Max Holloway go for a rematch?

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway seem to be on good terms despite having competed against each other in 2013. The Irishman has lauded Max Holloway's recent victory against Calvin Kattar. A future possible bout with 'Blessed' is surely on Conor McGregor's radar.

“After that last performance he had – it was a phenomenal performance – you know, he’s right in there, for sure. Me and Max went the distance. Max has never been dropped, you know. What’s he got the great record for most shots landed. He’s also got the record for the most shots took…So, I’d love to go against Max again for sure”, said Conor McGregor in an interview with UFC Arabia.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Max Holloway mentioned that he will make a return to the lightweight division in the future. Holloway's last fight in the 155 pound division was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

Holloway mentioned that he fought Poirier on a two months notice. If he ventures into the lightweight braket again, the Hawaiian would like to train for a longer camp. After Conor McGregor's recent loss to the Diamond, it looks like the McGregor vs Holloway rematch might come to fruition soon.