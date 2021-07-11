Max Holloway reveals who his favorite UFC featherweight is

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has revealed who his favorite fellow 145-pound fighter in the UFC is.

The UFC's featherweight division is full of some of the organisation's most exciting fighters, with the likes of Taekwondo black belt Yair Rodriguez, BJJ wizard Ryan Hall and karate specialist Giga Chikadze all to choose from.

But Max Holloway has picked upcoming prospect Chase Hooper as his personal favorite. That's at least according to a recent Twitter interaction between Holloway and Hooper.

Hooper tweeted that he was not his fiancee's favorite fighter in the 145-pound division, stating that:

"Fun fact: I’m not even my fiancée’s favorite featherweight (That honor goes to @BlessedMMA who we apparently just missed lol)."

Max Holloway was quick to respond with the following:

"You my favorite featherweight. Print that. Frame it. Give it to her on Valentine's day. You're welcome. -Daddest Man on the Planet"

What does the future hold for Max Holloway

In 2020, Max Holloway came up short in back-to-back losses against the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The second fight was a close affair which had many fans and media members questioning the judges' decision.

Holloway was able to bounce back and put on a Performance of the Year contender against Calvin Kattar, which had fans clamoring for a trilogy fight with the Australian champion.

What a way to start a new year of UFC action 😍



Max Holloway reached another level, Calvin Kattar proved he's got no quit in him...



Grab the popcorn and enjoy these fight highlights right here 🔥#UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/KII9t3uqcc — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 17, 2021

However, Volkanovski is currently set to face off against Brian Ortega after the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter finishes airing. There is a chance Holloway could wait for that fight to be resolved and hope to get the winner.

However, he appears keen to stay active and did have a fight against Yair Rodriguez booked for late July.

Unfortunately Holloway sustained an injury and was forced out of the fight. Rodriguez was not rebooked, and Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises was instead bumped up to the main event. It seems likely the Rodriguez vs. Holloway bout will be rebooked for a later date/.

However, there is another option. Fans have been calling for a matchup between Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie. Jung recently defeated Dan Ige via a unanimous decision and called out Holloway. Both men are striking specialists and this would no doubt be an incredibly fan-friendly fight.

The Korean Zombie secures a unanimous decision against Dan Ige in #UFCVegas29 main event



(via @UFCEspanol)



Highlights ➡️ https://t.co/IglyQWQ3o6pic.twitter.com/BNkhhOYBtD — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 20, 2021

