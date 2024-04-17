Max Holloway reveals Justin Gaethje had "the craziest look in his eyes" during UFC 300 clash in post-fight reaction

Max Holloway recently opened up about his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway and Gaethje squared off at the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view on April 13, with their bout resulting in one of the most memorable endings in mixed martial arts history.

The pair went to war in a lightweight matchup on the main card, with Gaethje looking to defend the BMF title he won against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last year.

Although Holloway entered the fight as a significant betting underdog, he delivered one of his best performances, overwhelming 'The Highlight' and winning via KO in the final second after calling for a shootout in the dying embers of the fight.

Watch Max Holloway knock out Justin Gaethje below:

On Monday, 'Blessed' released a behind-the-scenes video documenting the before and after of his now-legendary UFC 300 fight against Gaethje. The video, which was posted on Holloway's YouTube channel, captures his post-fight reaction. Citing the danger Gaethje presents, the Hawaiian said:

''I was hurting him, I was hurting, but f**king a hurt lion is more dangerous. Every time I hurt him, he had the craziest look in his eyes. I was like, ‘F**k this. I ain’t trying nothing dumb.”

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

After defeating Gaethje, Holloway can seemingly call his shot. He made it clear he wants a shot at featherweight champion Ilia Topuria next and is also eyeing the lightweight title down the line.

Justin Gaethje issues a statement following his loss to Max Holloway

Max Holloway's devastating knockout win rightfully raised concerns about Justin Gaethje, who took a ton of damage in the fight. Holloway seemingly broke Gaethje's nose with a spinning kick in the first round, picked apart 'The Highlight' in the middle rounds, and put him to sleep in the final second with an overhand right.

After the fight, Gaethje took to social media to release a statement revealing that he was in good spirits and surrounded by loved ones. The former interim and BMF champion also congratulated Holloway on the victory and the $600,000 bonus for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.

"I'm in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you're a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300"

