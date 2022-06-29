"If I had a Lamborghini yacht, I'd have my streaming setup playing Apex Legends" - Max Holloway

Max Holloway has revealed one thing he would need to have on a Lamborghini yacht if he had one. Holloway mentioned this during his media tour this week for the buildup to his co-main event fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Regardless of the outcome at UFC 276, Holloway is a potential candidate to fight Conor McGregor when he returns from injury. 'Blessed' discussed McGregor in his latest interview and mentioned how 'The Notorious' is consistently posting pictures on his yacht, which could mean he's not training enough.

During an interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, Holloway revealed what he would have on his yacht by saying:

"If I had a Lamborghini Yacht, I'd have my streaming setup playing APEX Legends."

Holloway is a big fan of video games and constantly live streams him playing for fans. Before returning to his happy place, 'Blessed' has a career-defining fight at UFC 276.

Although he will be a Hall of Famer regardless, losing for a third time to Volkanovski would be a blemish on his resume. Only time will tell if Holloway can flip the script and come out victorious.

Watch Max Holloway being interviewed by Oscar Willis below:

Max Holloway believes he's "the best in the world"

Holloway joined the UFC at 20 years old and built quite the resume of wins, including two against Jose Aldo. The losses to Volkanovski and Poirier stopped his incredible run, but 'Blessed' reminded everyone of his skills against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Going into UFC 276, Holloway finds himself with a tremendous amount of confidence. During the same interview, 'Blessed' had this to say:

"I think I'm the best in the world. I think I'm the one guy in the world where there's not two of us."

Holloway could change everything with a win. If he loses, Volkanovski remains the champion, with Josh Emmett or the winner of Yair Rodriguez/Brian Ortega being next.

If he wins, the division could slow down while 'The Great' gets his rematch. Regardless of who wins, the trilogy fight at UFC 276 is arguably the most intriguing matchup of the night.

