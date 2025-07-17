Max Holloway sees UFC 300-esque moment against Dustin Poirier leading to Ilia Topuria rematch: "We're in the entertainment business"

Max Holloway expressed that he might enter title contention if he gets a UFC 300-like moment against Dustin Poirier.

Holloway is currently set to defend the BMF title against Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19. He earned the BMF championship by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Notably, in the final seconds of that fight, both 'Blessed' and Gaethje engaged in a brawl, with Holloway knocking out 'The Highlight'.

In the UFC 318 pre-fight media interview, the Hawaiian was asked if a victory over Poirier could lead him to a title fight against Ilia Topuria. In response, Holloway said:

"For sure, 100%. It's all about moments. If I go out there [and] have a [UFC 300-esque] moment, I'm right there for a title shot. And if it's not for a title shot, then I'm right there for a number one contender shot, whoever it may be. First things first is always Dustin, but at the end of the day, I see the media, I see people talking..."

He added:

"I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles and Topuria fighting. I got history with both of them... I was like, 'Man, you want a statement win, you got to go make a statement win, and you want to fight, you make it happen.' Look at the whole thing with Paddy and Ilia, it's the talk of the town right now... So, at the end of the day, we're in the entertainment business. You go out there, you get a moment. Who's to say that I'm not the next one?"

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (5:44):

Dustin Poirier wants a "war" with Max Holloway at UFC 318

Max Holloway will be defending the BMF title for the first time at UFC 318, while Dustin Poirier is heading into his retirement fight. Like many professional athletes, Poirier aims to conclude his MMA career on a high note.

In the UFC 318 Countdown episode, ‘The Diamond’ shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight, saying:

"Every tear, every drop of blood, every drop of sweat was worth it. If I could go back to when I was 17 years old, I would do it again. I want this to be the best fight; it’s my last one. I’m trying to be in the moment and make the most out of the last ride. I want a war, like this is going to be a Fight of the Night type of fight. At UFC 318, New Orleans, Louisiana, I will beat Max Holloway and be the BMF champion."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (45:42):

