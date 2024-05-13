Max Holloway shares son Rush's heartfelt Mother's Day letter for stepmother Alessa Quizon - "Thank you for embracing me like your own"

Max Holloway recently shared a wonderful family moment. It was a letter written by his son Rush for his stepmother Alessa Quizon in honor of Mother's Day.

At present, Holloway and Quizon do not have any kids together. His son is from his previous marriage with Kaimana Pa'aluhi. Rush was born in 2012, and the couple divorced each other in 2017. Holloway and Quizon exchanged wedding vows on April 16, 2022.

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, Holloway posted a few family photos and his son's message on social media. Rush's letter read:

''Thank you for being brave enough to face uncertainties when all things were new. You taught me how to love myself, dream and pursue what sets my heart on fire. When everything feels too hard, you are always there to remind me just how loved I really am. You are never tired of making me feel what it's like to have a family, not by blood or name but by heart and soul. Thank you for embracing me like your own, I can't imagine my life without you in it. I love you, Rush, your favorite son.''

In his last octagon appearance, Holloway squared off against Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at the historic UFC 300 event. The pay-per-view event took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway's amazing last-second knockout of Gaethje earned him the BMF belt and wowed spectators worldwide. During his post-fight interview, 'Blessed' expressed interest in fighting the current UFC featherweight and lightweight champions, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, respectively, with a bout against the former very likely.

When did Alessa Quizon and Max Holloway tie the knot?

One of the most adored couples in the MMA community, Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon, are professional athletes who have become local celebrities on Oahu. The couple tied the knot on April 16, 2022, having started dating in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the pair tied the knot at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii, their shared hometown.

Quizon officially changed her name to Alessa Holloway after marrying Max Holloway. However, she is still frequently referred to by her maiden name. Despite using her maiden name on Instagram, Quizon's biography reads Alessa Holloway.