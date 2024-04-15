Max Holloway stunned by fan's unbelievably precise UFC 300 parlay resulting in windfall gain of over $160,000 on mere $54 bet

Max Holloway was perhaps the biggest winner of the landmark UFC 300 card, which took place over the weekend. In addition to capturing the BMF title and receiving $600,000 in bonuses, 'Blessed' likely solidified his place as a top contender in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions with his stunning last-second fifth-round knockout of Justin Gaethje.

The former featherweight champion responded to a fan, who also cashed in big, thanks in large part to Holloway's spectacular finish. Twitter user @Yassuo shared a screenshot of their $54.41 parlay, which included all five main card fights, captioning the post:

"WE LOVE THE UFC AND WE LOVE @STAKE #UFC300"

He predicted the winner and rounds for two fights, including Holloway's, and the winner and method for two additional fights and just the winner for one bout, resulting in a $161,675.67 payout. The 'BMF' champion responded to the post, simply stating:

"Brother what! Lol"

@Yassuo responded by labeling Holloway as the GOAT:

"😂 😂 😂 UR THE GOAT MAX WE LOVE YOU"

Check out the back-and-forth between Max Holloway and the fan below:

Holloway's stunning knockout victory netted him a Performance of the Night bonus, in addition to the Fight of the Night bonus both he and Gaethje received. The 'BMF' champion revealed that he hopes to face Ilia Topuria or Islam Makhachev next.

Max Holloway releases statement praising Justin Gaethje following UFC 300 clash

Max Holloway's UFC 300 BMF title clash with Justin Gaethje was among the most anticipated fights on a historically stacked card, and for good reason. The bout lived up to the hype, with 'Blessed' knocking out 'The Highlight' with just one second left on the clock after the pair met in the middle to exchange blows.

The newly crowned 'BMF' champion released a statement on Twitter praising his opponent, stating:

"It takes two to tango. I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner for #ufc300 . It was an honor to share that octagon with you @Justin_Gaethje . A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity. Shoutout to the real ones who has been rocking with me. I said it before I’ll say it again the #blessedexpress is on the move so buckle up. Sincerely, The Blessed Man Forever. 🤙🏻"

Check out Max Holloway's message to Justin Gaethje below:

While Gaethje lost the bout, the praise is highly warranted as he could have turned the fight down and opted to wait for a title opportunity. Furthermore, despite having his nose broken at the end of the first round and each of his eyes poked in the second round, 'The Highlight' continued to fight until being knocked out right before the bout concluded.

