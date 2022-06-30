We don't get paid to fight in the parking lot - Max Holloway on mutual respect with Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 276 

Max Holloway opened up on his cordial relationship with Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 276.

Despite having a professional rivalry, there is no personal animosity between two of the greatest featherweights of all time. While speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Holloway stated that he doesn't get paid to fight the Australian outside the octagon. Hence, it's of no use to him to hate his opponent and jeopardize the fight by doing something silly ahead of the fight. The former UFC featherweight champion stated:

"Yeah, of course, for sure. At the end of the day, I ain't got no problem with him you know. Why? Why should I? If I got paid to fight him in the parking lot over there, best believe the fight is going down in the parking lot. But we don't get paid, we don't get paid to do that. We get paid to fight in the octagon. There's rules, there's regulations, and I am only couple of days out of that. So, what I am gonna do? Screw that up? Screw the opportunity of taking care of my family and stuff or hating a guy for no reason? I get to punch him in the face at the end of the week. It's fine, it's cool. I see you in a couple of days, my man."

Watch Max Holloway speak to Fox Sports Australia:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is a legacy defining fight

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will lock horns for the third time in their careers this weekend at UFC 276. 'The Great' has two decision wins over 'Blessed' at the moment.

His first win came at UFC 245 as he dethroned the Hawaiian to capture the belt. Volkanovski earned a controversial split decision in their rematch at UFC 251 to mark his first title defense. However, the champion has been superb in his next two fights, racking up wins against Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway was once a longstanding champion of the division before losing the strap to Volkanovski. The winner of this fight can lay claim to being the greatest featherweight fighter of all time. The 145lbs title fight will occupy the co-main event spot of UFC 276.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far