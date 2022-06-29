"They're playing the system" - Max Holloway on why he thinks Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are basically "the same fighter"

Max Holloway believes that Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are strategically very similar fighters. Volkanovski and Adesanya are currently teammates at the City Kickboxing Gym based in Auckland, New Zealand, and have trained together for their upcoming fights at UFC 276.

In the main event of the July 2 pay-per-view, Adesanya will defend the middleweight throne against Jared Cannonier, while featherweight champ Volkanovski will take on Holloway in the co-main event.

William Hill @WilliamHill After two controversial decisions, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway step into the octagon for the third time at UFC 276. 🥊



Can either fighter keep it out of the judge's hands this time? After two controversial decisions, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway step into the octagon for the third time at UFC 276. 🥊Can either fighter keep it out of the judge's hands this time? https://t.co/0M3VmDn7cI

Ahead of the fight, Holloway broke down the fighting styles of Adesanya and Volkanovski. According to 'Blessed,' both Adesanya and Volkanovski "play the system" to win fights and look dominant while they are at it, despite not doing serious damage to their opponents.

Holloway claimed that both Adesanya and Volkanovski focus on volume instead of damage and land as many shots as they can to pick up points without exposing themselves or risking getting hit.

The main difference between them is that Adesanya has the power to sometimes put fighters away, claimed Holloway.

During an interaction with Morning Kombat, Holloway said:

"I just think their gameplanning is great. I mean you look at him, you look at Izzy, there's two guys that are actually doing well... Izzy and Alex, it's almost like they're the same fighter. They just kind of touch, touch, touch, and Izzy actually has the power or the timing or whatever you want to call it where he puts somebody down and he gets the finish but the top two standouts of that crew, they're smart, they know how to play the system, they'll touch you here, touch you there and get away."

Watch the full interview below:

Max Holloway reveals his motivation to continue fighting

Max Holloway treats every fight like it's his first and last fight inside the octagon and the upcoming trilogy fight against Volkanovski won't be any different. Holloway revealed that his sole motivation to risk his health and continue being a professional fighter is to secure a financially safe future for his wife and son.

According to the Hawaain, he can't spend as much time with his family as most people do because of training, fight camps, and having to keep himself in peak physical condition.

Having said that, he wants to continue fighting and become a champion again to prove to his family that he made those sacrifices to provide for them and give them a better future.

With Alexander Volkanovski currently 2-0 up against Max Holloway, do you think 'Blessed' can draw first blood this weekend? Sound off in the comments.

UFC Cards @ufc_cards



Who wins the trilogy UFC 276 Co-Main Event - Alex Volkanovski vs Max HollowayWho wins the trilogy UFC 276 Co-Main Event - Alex Volkanovski vs Max HollowayWho wins the trilogy 👇 https://t.co/FHXVRZeWh7

