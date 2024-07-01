Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway should have both BMF and 145-pound belt on the line, says Nate Landwehr

The potential featherweight title fight between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway has captured the imagination of fans and fighters alike.

Holloway ignited the rivalry after his stunning knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. He immediately challenged Topuria, the newly crowned 145-pound king who dethroned longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round KO in February.

Volkanovski, who holds three victories over Holloway, was initially expected to get a rematch with Topuria. However, recent knockouts have seemingly pushed Volkanovski towards a period of recovery.

With the path clear, a Holloway-Topuria clash gained momentum. However, a snag emerged when Holloway refused to put his BMF title on the line for the fight. The BMF title, a symbolic belt awarded for toughness and accomplishment, has only been contested three times. Many argue that attaching it to a weight class title fight undermines its original purpose.

Adding his voice to the conversation, UFC featherweight contender Nate Landwehr believes the stakes should be higher. In a recent interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Landwehr advocated for a double-champion showdown with both the UFC featherweight title and the BMF title up for grabs.

He acknowledged Holloway's bargaining power and said:

"It would be cool if they put both the belts up, that would be dope".

Check out Nate Landwehr's comment below:

Ilia Topuria willing to make featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at 155 pounds

While the potential featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway dominates headlines, Topuria expressed his willingness to defend his 145-pound title against Holloway, but at lightweight.

Taking to his official X handle, ‘El Matador’ wrote:

"Max, you won't have to cut to featherweight. I will defend the belt at 155 pounds, but please sign the contract."

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

This proposal comes after UFC president Dana White recently promoted the Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes fight to lightweight due to Ortega's struggles with making featherweight. Topuria seems to be suggesting a similar accommodation for Holloway's sake.

However, Topuria's suggestion has significant hurdles. The UFC featherweight title can only be contested at featherweight. While a fight at lightweight would be possible, it would not be for the championship. Furthermore, Holloway has repeatedly emphasized his desire to reclaim the featherweight title, a weight class he dominated for years.

