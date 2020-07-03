Max Holloway wants to beat Alexander Volkanovski and recapture UFC featherweight title "for the people of Hawaii"

Max Holloway will have a shot at redemption when he goes head to head with Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251

Former champion Max Holloway believes UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski is a very tactical fighter and is great at picking up points during a fight.

Max Holloway will have a shot at redemption when he goes head to head with Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251. Volkanovski will be defending his title against the very man he took it from. The pair fought each other back at UFC 245 where Volkanovski edging out "Blessed" via unanimous decision to become the new featherweight champion.

Speaking to Hawaiian outlet, Khon2 recently, Max Holloway said that Volkanovski is very good at point fighting. Holloway referred to Volkanovski as an "Olympic level point karate athlete".

“The biggest takeaway that I learned from that fight is that if Australia ever was looking for someone to point karate for the Olympics since it got pushed back, we got a guy after July 11. It’s just a crazy time man, I’m just blessed to be a part of it. The guys behind me that have taken these travels with me, we all got families, they all got families and they’re putting it all out on the line for me and I’m super grateful for them. I’m super grateful for everyone that is going to tune in and support.”

Max Holloway said that he feels people are already looking past him and is looking forward to proving them wrong on July 11. Holloway said that the title does not mean anything to him but he want to recapture the title for the people of Hawaii who would love to have a UFC champion representing them.

“This belt ain’t for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Hawaii, it’s for my family and my friends and everybody on my team that makes sacrifices. The belt doesn’t make me. Every fight I’m 0-0. I know how much it means to a lot of people, how much it means to people of Hawaii and those who are at some place and they’re going through something. This one is for them. "