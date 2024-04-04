"May Allah guide that white gorilla" - Sneako gives reasons why Joe Rogan is "very close to the truth of Islam"

Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, famously known as Sneako, recently elaborated on why Joe Rogan might have considerable insight into the truth of Islam.

In early 2023, the contentious Rumble streamer publicly announced his conversion to Islam, simultaneously challenging other faiths and staunchly asserting Islam as the sole true religion. Since then, he has been consistently vocal about his Muslim identity and the teachings it encompasses.

Sneako recently turned to X and claimed that Rogan is deeply acquainted with the essence of Islam. He also emphasized that the profound nature of prayer is the ultimate psychedelic journey:

"Joe Rogan is very close to the truth of Islam. Nothing is more psychedelic than prayer. True discipline is found while fasting. May Allah guide that white gorilla."

Check out Sneako's post below:

Rogan has previously aligned himself with Sneako after former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland delivered a rigorous sparring session in February. In an episode of his podcast (via MMA Weekly), The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the veteran UFC commentator criticized Strickland for his aggressive behavior towards the social media influencer. Rogan said:

"If I know that I can f**k you up, and I f**k you up, I'm probably a bad person. It's never good that a guy who is some trained killer goes after some regular guy, picks a fight with him, and f***ks him up. It's never thought of as good. It's always negative. Like, almost entirely negative. Like, the entire fan base will recognize that terrible behavior."

Sneako expresses gratitude to Joe Rogan for addressing alleged genocide in Palestine

Sneako recently praised Joe Rogan for his acknowledgment of the purported genocide taking place in Palestine.

During a recent episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan strongly criticized Israeli authorities, labeling their retaliatory actions in Gaza as mass killings of innocent civilians. He highlighted a leaked video shared by Edward Snowden on X, depicting an Israeli drone striking and killing four men in Gaza.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Sneako took to X and appreciated Rogan for his acknowledgment of the ongoing crisis in Palestine:

"Thank you, Joe Rogan, for speaking about the genocide in Palestine. Most celebrities of your stature are cowards. @joerogan."

Check out Sneako's post below:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly vowed to sustain airstrikes on Gaza until Hamas is eliminated. These strikes are in retaliation for a terrorist attack by the militant group last October, which Israel alleges resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 individuals.

Additionally, hundreds more were reportedly held hostage in Gaza. However, according to the Palestinian governing body, the Israeli Defense Forces are said to be targeting innocent civilians and carrying out large-scale killings.

