"May justice be swift" - Conor McGregor takes a swipe at "jobless killer ushered in with benefits by the Irish Government" in now-deleted tweet

Conor McGregor has offered up his thoughts in a now-deleted tweet on a story capturing the attention of Irish people all over.

Ashling Murph, who was a 23-year-old Irish primary school teacher, was murdered in broad daylight while out jogging last January, sparking vigils across Ireland (h/t the Guardian). Jozef Puska has now been charged with the crime in the culmination of a story dominating headlines in the country for a while now.

The crime transpired at Co Offaly in January 2022 and the deliberation took place on 9 November. Taking to his personal X page to retweet a recent story relating to the events, Conor McGregor wrote in a tweet that has now been deleted:

"A “jobless killer” ushered in with benefits by the Irish Government. Disgraceful! May justice be swift."

See the since-deleted McGregor tweet below

Puska, 33, will receive the mandatory term for murder of life imprisonment on Friday (17 November), as per the Irish Examiner.

