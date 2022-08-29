"I think this is a much more interesting fight to watch than Rakhmanov" - 'Big' John McCarthy talks about a great potential matchup for Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson is eyeing a fan-favorite bout next that has the potential to be absolute fireworks in the stand-up department.

On the Weighing In episode 283, co-hosts John McCarthy and Josh Thomson covered a wide range of topics from Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez being locked in to the announcement of Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Another point of discussion point was 'Wonderboy' recently stating that he would enjoy clashing with Michel Pereira. Thompson recently said he wants to fight Pereira and even went as far as to say that he can finish the Brazilian.

Referring to Pereira's famous in-ring antics and showboating, McCarthy said:

"He wouldn't be able to do those things against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. As far as a standup fight, I would love to watch Pereira against Wonderboy."

McCarthy continued:

"I think that would be a great fight, a great matchup. They were talking about putting 'Wonderboy' against (Shavkat) Rakhmonov. I think this is a much more interesting fight to watch than Rakhmanov against Stephen Thompson. I think this is a great fight. I think Wonderboy is right."

Watch the video below:

Stephen Thompson vs. Pereira or Rakhmonov...?

Stephen Thompson is a former UFC welterweight world title challenger and is currently the number seven ranked contender in the UFC's 170 pound class. Thompson is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid- a pair of unanimous decision losses where he was out wrestled against both Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Pereira has come into his own as he has broken into the UFC's 170 pound rankings. He is riding a five fight win streak and has collected W's over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho, Niko Price, Khaos Williams, and Zelim Imadaev.

Rakhmonov is the number eleven ranked welterweight in the UFC as of this writing. He is 16-0 as a mixed martial artist has a one hundred percent finishing rate across hs four UFC bouts. Rakhmonov debuted with the promotion in October 2020 and has bested Neil Magny, Carlston Harris, Michel Prazeres, and Alex Oliveira.The Kazakh has looked extremely promising in all his outings for the UFC. His undefeated record, heavy hands and brawler mindset just might make him the next breakout MMA star. ￼

Edited by Virat Deswal