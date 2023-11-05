"Has wrist control in a hug lol" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov seeking revenge against Turkish chef CZN Burak triggered wholesome reactions

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a famously stoic man but at least one individual has elicited noticeable reactions from him.

Celebrity chef CZN Burak is known for online prank videos and the former UFC lightweight champion had some pretty notable reactions to the antics.

Burak commonly pretends to drop a large plate of usually hot food in the general space of the person being pranked but then he stabilizes the tray at the last second to get a comedic reaction from the person in the video.

The undefeated mixed martial artist reacted to a few of these instances, then the YouTube video of Burak and Nurmagomedov ends with the two playfully facing off and then embracing in a hug.

A lot of the comments pointed out the grappling muscle memory of the Dagestan warrior even amid a friendly embrace. This was highlighted by user @burnem94, who said,

"Khabib has wrist control in a hug lol"

Some playfully referenced Khabib's unwavering demeanor in the cage to his restaurant reactions, like user @CAPTAIN....69 who stated,

"29 fighters in cage couldn't scare kabib for once CZN Burak : hold on a sec"

Some YT users focused on the grounded nature of how Khabib reacted to those around him in a general sense. This came across from user @Datsyzerberg, who quipped,

"Dudes humility is next level, has more money than anyone most places he goes, can woop all their butts and still stays like a normal dude."

Check out the Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Burak prank video below

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his MMA Dominance

Khabib amassed a 29-0 professional mixed martial arts record and put together one of the most dominant runs in the history of combat sports.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has put together significant wins over names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos and Pat Healy just to name a few.

'The Eagle' last competed a bit over three years ago at UFC 254. Khabib finished Justin Gaethje via second-round triangle choke on October 24th, 2020, and defended his 155-pound title in the process.

