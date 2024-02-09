"Maybe become Amish" - Nina-Marie Daniele shuts down troll wanting to 'mute or block' her

Nina-Marie Daniele was not too receptive to recent social media negativity.

On her Instagram account @ninamariedaniele, the influencer posted a clip captioned:

"If you could be a @powerslap matchmaker: what 2 fighters would you book for a slap match? [ #PowerSlap6 | This Friday | Early Prelims 7:30pm ET/Main 9pm ET | Live & Free on @rumble.sports ] @monsterenergy"

Instagram user @mason100n took to the comments section of said post and commented:

"How do u mute Nina or I’ll just block her"

Daniele then responded to @mason100n by retorting:

"a reasonable option would be to block me… but I’ll keep popping up on other accounts so ur best bet would be to delete every app. BUT I’m gonna be on TV soon… so maybe become Amish and avoid all technology 😂"

Nina-Marie Daniele and her journey in content creation

In addition to Power Slap involvement, Nina-Marie Daniele also interviews several high-profile UFC fighters and has amassed a sizable following.

The 35-year-old interviews various combatants and is becoming known for her distinct interview style that usually elicits some viral responses from fighters. These questions are usually laden with innuendo generally of a playful nature with sexual subtext i.e. asking Khamzat Chimaev who he wants to 'smesh' playing off of the slang smash which refers to sex.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has done several interviews with Daniele which seem to be among her most popular. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and jiu-jitsu champion Gordon Ryan are among many notable martial artists Nina-Marie Daniele has spoken to so far.

The California native has also tried out for past instances of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and was a former Playboy model as well. Daniele also mentioned being a Harvard graduate with a degree in psychology on X although the legitimacy of her claims of the earnestness of her statements there have never been verified.