"Maybe I was just admitting shame" - Sean Strickland gives his candid response to previous remarks he made regarding 'fat girls'

Sean Strickland has never been one to shy away from sharing a story or his views on certain issues even when he has a live microphone in his hands and that was on full display as he opened up about a past remark.

The former middleweight champion has certainly become a fan favorite as his popularity surged in the past year, which was quite noticeable when he dethroned Israel Adesanya and then headlined UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada this past January.

Despite some believing he has crossed the line on a few occasions when sharing his views, it doesn't appear as though the added fame has changed him as he continued to remain his authentic self.

Fight Mafia uploaded a video to their Instagram account, which shows Strickland speaking to the media and sharing a candid response regarding a past remark he made about larger women. He mentioned that demonstrated perception vs. reality. He said:

"You ever hit on a fat girl online, right? every now and then? And then you run into this fat girl and you're like, 'Oh man, you're extra fat in person', and you try to just forget about all that, you try to deflect."

The comments will most likely anger Sean Strickland's detractors, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be bothered if a portion of the audience isn't fans of his personality or him as a UFC fighter.

How did Sean Strickland react to the clip?

Although he didn't immediately come across the clip, Sean Strickland recently shared his reaction to the comments and even included a jibe at himself.

After surfacing on social media, the clip caught the attention of the former UFC middleweight champion, who commented and shared another response to his remarks. He took a more humorous approach and even insinuated that he was perhaps talking about himself at that moment. He wrote:

"I really hope I was going somewhere with that lmao!!!! Or maybe I was just admitting shame lol."

Strickland's comment reacting to the clip [Image courtesy: @thefightmafia - Instagram]

