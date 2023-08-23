"Maybe he realized" - Michael Chandler wonders if Conor McGregor was scared to face him but is now trying to avoid "looking like a sissy"

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF).

As per the tradition of the show, the coaches fight inside the octagon following the season finale, which aired last week. However, Chandler has now stated that McGregor might not have wanted to face him when the pair agreed to coach on TUF 31.

'Iron' also speculated that Conor McGregor may have realized that in order to avoid public humiliation, he will now have to commit to a fight date.

Chandler appeared in front of the media at last weekend's UFC 292 pay-per-view event in Boston, where he stated:

"Ultimately, yeah maybe he realized, 'Well I decided to do this reality show against this guy that I hope I don't want to fight. Or that I hope I don't have to fight.' Then it turns out that, like, 'Well now I kind of agreed that I was going to fight this guy and I kind of look like a sissy if I back out from fighting said guy.' I said it from the beginning, I gave Conor kudos at the beginning... because I'm not an easy fight, [Conor] knows I'm not an easy fight."

Watch the video below from 8:20:

Dustin Poirier shares thoughts on Conor McGregor–USADA situation

Conor McGregor was removed from the USADA testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. As of yet, 'The Notorious' is yet to re-enter the pool, and fans have begun to worry that his much-anticipated comeback may not take place.

USADA have stated that if McGregor is interested in fighting again, he will need to re-enter the testing pool for at least six months before he is cleared to compete. A loophole in the system has been reported, but according to Poirier, Conor McGregor bypassing USADA's protocol would make a mockery of their status.

Dustin Poirier was interviewed by MMA News, where he said:

"I like USADA, and I do think they're doing a good job of cleaning up our sport. For me, if they waive that, and allow [McGregor] to compete with no drug testing, it kind of makes a joke of the whole thing. Just remove it completely. There shouldn't be gray areas. It's white and black with USADA. You take tests, [if] you pass them, you're able to compete. [If] you don't take tests, you don't compete. There was never a gray area before."

Watch the video below from 8:00: