"Maybe he would've called me out"- Georges St-Pierre was on the same boat for a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre was recently a guest on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast. During the conversation with his former rival, GSP discussed the talks of a potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 254, The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport. While many fans around the globe thought Khabib would stick around for a dream showdown against Georges St-Pierre, the fight never came to fruition, and Khabib retired for good.

You can like him or hate, but you have to Respect him.

This guy build this sport @ufc

Thank you for everything @danawhite

I have so much respect for you 🤝 https://t.co/G7M0a3j0Mz — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Georges St-Pierre talks about the idea of a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Coincidentally enough, Georges St-Pierre's last fight in the UFC was against Michael Bisping. While speaking to the former UFC middleweight champion and the rest of his podcast team, GSP made it quite clear that he has been retired for two years now, but also added the fact that he was on the same page as everyone else.

According to the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, he did think that Khabib Nurmagomedov would've called him out after his UFC 254 fight. And only then, the parties involved would've pressurised the UFC to book a fight.

"I retired like two years ago and we tried to organize the fight with Khabib. The UFC were really categorical with their answer. They said, 'No, we have other plans for Khabib'. And like everybody else, I don't know any secrets, you know. His last fight against Justin Gaethje, I was doing the French commentator on the RDS channel. I was on the same boat as everybody, I thought maybe he would've called me out so we would pressure the UFC to organize a fight. But it doesn't mean I would've accepted."

Georges St-Pierre then made it quite clear that he would've accepted the fight if the conditions given were on his right terms. GSP further took note of the fact that he wouldn't consider going down to 155 and that is something completely out the window.

"It's like everybody seems like, 'Oh when is it gonna happen?", like I never said I wanted to do it. It depends, the conditions you know. I could think about it seriously if the conditions are right, in terms of the weight class and all that. But, you know, there's no way I'm gonna go down at 155 now. I'm 39 years old and this is out of the window."