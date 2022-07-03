Maycee Barber answers why she fought out her UFC contract instead of renegotiating

Maycee Barber put on an impressive outing at UFC 276. 'The Future' took on former title challenger Jessica Eye in a flyweight contest in the prelims of the card.

The fight went the entire distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Barber. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of the 24-year-old.

During her appearance at the post-fight press conference, Barber was asked by Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch as to why she decided to fight out her last bout on the contract instead of re-negotiating.

'The Future' responded by saying that the UFC 276 fight was a quick turnaround and didn't leave much room for negotiations:

"It was a quick turnaround, not really time for like negotiation. I mean, like, I got the fight offered on Sunday and it's like, 'Do you wanna sit down and talk about a contract, do you wanna sit down and work on beating Jessica Eye?' It really just kind of worked out that way. They did throw an offer out and I was just like, I feel like with one more good win, it could be better and I went out and I did that. So, you know, I'm looking forward to making some more money."

Watch Barber's full appearance at the UFC 276 post-fight press conference below:

Maycee Barber responds to Casey O'Neill's callout

Following Maycee Barber's impressive victory at UFC 276, Casey O'Neill took to Twitter to congratulate the Colarado native and proceeded to call her out in the process.

Check out the tweets below:

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma 🏻‍♀️ See you next year ! Congrats @MayceeBarber ! Since I gifted you that win it’s only fair we meet🏻‍♀️ See you next year ! #UFC276 Congrats @MayceeBarber ! Since I gifted you that win it’s only fair we meet 🙋🏻‍♀️ See you next year ! #UFC276

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma She earned the win, I gifted the fight.. my mistake I wrote as I was entering the arena 🫠 She earned the win, I gifted the fight.. my mistake I wrote as I was entering the arena 🫠

Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch mentioned the callout to Barber during the post-fight press conference and and asked for her thoughts on it.

'The Future' said that she would not be too keen on fighting O'Neill if she was ranked behind the 24-year-old upon her return to the octagon.

"She [Casey O'Neill] tore her ACL and that sucks... I know she has a road of recovery [ahead] of her and when she gets back, who knows where she will be in the rankings. Who knows where I'll be?... I'm working forward, I'm not working backwards. So, if she's ranked behind me, I really don't wanna fight that fight."

Now on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC, Maycee Barber will in all likelihood take O'Neill's No. 12 spot in the flyweight rankings. Perhaps the 24-year-old will hope for a top-ten opponent next, allowing her an opportunity to break into the upper echelon of the division.

