  Maycee Barber issues chilling preview of Erin Blanchfield while sending ice-cold message: "I go out there to hurt you"

Maycee Barber issues chilling preview of Erin Blanchfield while sending ice-cold message: "I go out there to hurt you"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 29, 2025 03:59 GMT
Maycee Barber (left) discusses Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber (left) discusses Erin Blanchfield

Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 107 Fight Night. Days ahead of that, Barber dismissed her opponent's skill set as a fighter.

Since her UFC debut, Blanchfield has consistently achieved strong and dominant victories against several notable opponents. Aside from her loss to Manon Fiorot, 'Cold Blooded' hasn't lost to anyone in the promotion.

During the UFC Vegas 107 media day interview, Barber was asked if she considers Blanchfield to be a dangerous fighter. In her response, 'The Future' referred to her opponent as 'one-dimensional,' saying:

"I think Erin's a one-dimensional fighter, and I think I've made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don't think she's a great striker. She's not a finisher, and she's not a dangerous fighter."
She added:

"She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you, and I go out there to make you bleed. I think that's what's going to be my advantage. I don't care where the fight goes. Whether it's standing or on the ground, I'm going to finish Erin Blanchfield."
Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (6:12):

Maycee Barber is optimistic about title opportunity after UFC Vegas 107

Maycee Barber is on a six-fight winning streak in the UFC. Based on that, Barber is quite confident she can extend her current streak to seven fights when she faces Erin Blanchfield this weekend at UFC Vegas 107.

In the aforementioned interview, 'The Future' also expressed a desire to challenge the UFC title. Claiming that beating Blanchfield in dominating fashion could make her case as a top contender for the UFC women’s flyweight championship, Barber said:

"I think that this is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skills and to get a finish and get a dominant win and continue my win streak, put it at seven and solidify my spot at the belt... I believe that I should be next in line for the belt with a dominant performance, a dominant finish, and putting my name out there and doing what I need to do." [1:01]
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
