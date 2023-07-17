Mayor of Alexander Volkanovski's hometown refuses to honor UFC champion, says MMA "against everything we stand for"

Despite his staggering achievements in the world of MMA, it appears that UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will not be receiving his hometown Wollongong's highest honor anytime soon.

As reported by ABC, Wollongong's mayor Gordon Bradbery has stated that he will not be recommending 'The Great's name to receive the keys to the city. Giving the reasoning for his decision, Bradbery said that by recommending Volkanovski's name, he did not wish to endorse violence.

The mayor further added that by promoting UFC fighters, he doesn't intend to send a wrong message to the youth as they might also gain interest in practicing MMA, which he claimed can possibly lead to brain trauma.

"I also have a responsibility as the lord mayor of the city and as a responsible human being not to endorse those things which are violent. You can decorate it as much as you like, but UFC is a violent activity. It is against everything we stand for in our community in terms of violence and promoting violence.

"It is really important that we put a message out to young people and more specifically now with brain trauma on the agenda. What sort of endorsement is this if I put that nomination forward when his profile is supporting an activity like that?"

A look at Alexander Volkanovski's incredible run in the UFC

Over the years, Alexander Volkanovski has emerged as a dominant force in the UFC. After building an impressive record of 13-1, Volkanovski entered the UFC and went on to win in his first 12 fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

This included five title fights victories and wins over names like Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (thrice), Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski then went up a weight class to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight throne. The fight was a razor-close affair that ended up with the Dagestani getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski then moved back to featherweight for his fifth title defense against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. The Australian outclassed 'El Pantera' and finished him via TKO in the third round.

Volkanovski plans to stay active and regularly defend his title against new challengers. If 'The Great' keeps running through the 145-pound division as he has been, he could shortly enter the conversation for a possible MMA GOAT.