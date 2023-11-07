Mayra Bueno Silva's UFC 297 title fight on verge of official cancellation after second doping violation

'Mayra Bueno Silva suspended' was something that began picking up a bit of traction today on social media.

UFC 297 features a fight for the vacant bantamweight title as the aforementioned Bueno Silva was set to clash with former title challenger Raquel Pennington in January.

In a video that was shared on X from Mayra Bueno Silva's Instagram page, @TalkTKO said:

"@MayraSheetara has shared via Instagram she is suspended apparently for another violation. My Portuguese isn't the best; please clarify if I'm wrong."

The UFC Roster Watch page on X even pointedly posted, "Fighter removed: Mayra Bueno Silva."

Adding even further fuel to the speculations is the fact that the previously ranked Bueno Silva is no longer to be found on the current permutation of the official rankings via the UFC site. Within the X thread on the TKO Talk post, someone posited that Bueno Silva was saying her removal from the official bantamweight hierarchy was a result of a doping infraction in the summer.

Check out the initial video that got MMA Twitter talking below:

Mayra Bueno Silva suspension..?

In a later post on her official Instagram page responding to the confusion caused by her video on X, where she was speaking in Portuguese, Bueno Silva succinctly clarified things in English when 'Sheetara' said:

"Hi, guys. This news about me being cut, it's bull****."

It seems that this Raquel Pennington title fight situation is still developing as UFC Toronto and this targeted 2024 bout looms closer.

Bueno Silva has been carving out quite a path for herself after a 62-second ninja choke win on Contender Series over five years ago. The surging 135-pounder is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, which for a time was a four-fight winning streak until her Holly Holm victory was overturned from a second-round standing ninja choke to a no-contest after a positive drug test.