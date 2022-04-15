"Mayweather didn't even try" - When Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub argued following the conclusion of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub were in attendance for the 2017 crossover boxing spectacle between MMA star Conor McGregor and boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather.

After the culmination of the event, Diaz and 'Big Brown' got into an argument backstage regarding the contest. Both fighters saw the bout in a different light.

According to Schaub, McGregor gave a good account of himself in the fight and possibly won four rounds. Diaz, on the other hand, believed that Mayweather went easy on the Irishman early on and picked up the pace in the later rounds.

The argument got heated as Schaub mentioned Diaz's second fight with McGregor, which 'The Notorious' won. The Stockton native then started hurling insults at the former UFC heavyweight.

Mayweather vs. McGregor took place on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The event marked the former two-division UFC champion's professional boxing debut

McGregor went toe-to-toe with 'Money' for 10 rounds but ultimately ended up on the losing side via 10th-round TKO. The fight did huge numbers and went on to become the second highest combat sports pay-per-view event in history.

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract

Nate Diaz is currently not on the best of terms with the UFC. The Stockton native has one fight left on his contract.

On multiple occasions, Diaz has asked the UFC to book a fight between him and Dustin Poirier. To date, no bout has been set up between the two.

Diaz has also asked the UFC to release him from his contract as he has other things to tend to. Even that request has fallen on deaf ears.

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 🏼 ‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunterI apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do 🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️

Henry Cejudo believes that a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor might be next on the cards for Diaz. 'The Messenger' iterated the same during an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show.

"They're gonna give Nate Diaz some stupid money to fight Conor McGregor. But at the same time, they're gonna give him that stupid money to say 'Hey, you got this six fight deal with us now.' You see what I'm saying? This is the reason why they don't want to give him Poirier because Poirier... they can't pay him what they could pay him to fight Conor because they can make, up if he fights Conor, all that money they're gonna pay him."

