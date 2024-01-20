Mayweather Productions CEO Leonard Ellerbe clears the air on rumors of Gervonta Davis facing Puerto Rican 20-1 pro-boxer in next fight

Mayweather Productions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has played down the rumors that Gervonta Davis is set to face Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matas.

'Tank' is widely considered one of the most talented boxers competing today, evidenced by his impressive 29-0 professional record. 27 of those victories have come via KO and his career has so far taken him to the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, the IBF super featherweight title, the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title.

Davis last fought back in April 2023 when he faced off against Ryan Garcia in one of the year's biggest clashes. Their bout was a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair that eventually saw David pick up the victory via KO in the seventh round.

Since picking up the win over Garcia, rumors have regularly floated around about what is next for the 29-year-old. Recently, Davis was believed to be in advanced talks to face the 20-1 boxer Subriel Matias; however, the Mayweather Production's CEO has since squashed those shouts.

Courtesy of talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, Ellerbe responded to a post that claimed Davis would face Matias and used a cap emoji. The emoji is commonly used to refer to something as being a lie. He tweeted:

"🧢🧢"

With no fight news in sight yet for Davis, it appears as though the Baltimore native will be closing in on over a year since he last stepped into the squared circle.

Gervonta Davis converts to Islam and picks Muslim name

Last month, Gervonta Davis announced that he had officially converted to Islam and had chosen his Muslim name.

The undefeated boxer announced on social media on Christmas Eve that he had successfully converted to the religion and has chosen the name 'Abdul Wahid'. The name translates to 'The Slave of The One'.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad was one of the first to congratulate Davis and welcome 'Tank' to their community.

'Remember the Name' responded to the post and wished nothing but the best for the undefeated boxer. He tweeted 'Alhamdillah', which translates to 'praise be to God':

"Alhamdillah"

Davis' rival and potential future opponent Devin Haney is also a muslim and shares a similarly undefeated record with him. Davis sports a 29-0 professional record, whereas Haney is 31-0. Should the pair ever face-off, it could be one of the biggest bouts of their careers.