"McGregor dm?" - Nina Marie Daniele's bikini post captioned 'guess where' invites hilarious fan responses

Nina Marie Daniele is a social media-famed MMA personality. With her comedy skits and lighthearted interviews with fighters, 'Nina Drama' has made quite a name for herself in the MMA world. The UFC understands it quite well.

The mixed martial arts promotion, which recently had its 30 year anniversary, has become one of the most profitable sports markets in the world. One of the reasons it has been able to do so is adapting to the changes in technologies and getting along with new forms of media.

UFC gives personalities like 'Nina Drama' a platform and in return, it receives more potential eyeballs on their product. While it looks like a win-win marketing situation, some fans are finding it tough to digest.

This leads to personalities like Daniele getting unnecessary criticism from fans. On occasion, Daniele replies to detractors, and on certain occasions, she teases fans with a different side to herself.

MMA Twitter/X jumped to respond to Daniele's post with mixed responses.

One fan pointed to the negativity Daniele has been receiving and wrote:

Nina Marie Daniele gives away the real reason for her post

The social media sensation 'Nina Drama' posted a similar picture a few days back and it gained a lot of attention. This post received nearly half a million impressions which is way above the average threshold for her posts.

"Correct!"

Despite criticism from a few fans, the digital creator has garnered a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 40k followers on Elon Musk's platform X.