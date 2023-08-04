Nina-Marie Daniele gives fitting reply to fan who suggested Dana White is having an affair with her

Nina-Marie Daniele recently replied to a fan who suggested a potential affair between her and UFC president Dana White.

Nina-Marie Daniele has become a prominent face in the world of MMA. She has had a rather unexpected and fast rise in popularity in the MMA reporting space after previously working as a model.

Daniele has been in the space for over a year and did her first fighter interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov at last year's UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. Since then, she has worked with several top UFC fighters, and her lighthearted and fun interviews are loved by many. However, due to her fast rise to fame, she often encounters a lot of criticism and rumors.

The same happened recently when a fan replied to one of Nina-Marie Daniele's recent posts and suggested that Dana White is having an affair with her:

"I guarantee Dana is smashing this bird in his office at the Apex."

Responding to the fan, Daniele gave a fitting reply, writing:

"His office isn’t at the Apex."

Nina-Marie Daniele speaks about her background in MMA

While Nina-Marie Daniele might seem like a model who transitioned into MMA reporting, she isn't your average reporter. It is worth noting that Daniele has a background in multiple combat disciplines.

Speaking of the same during an interview with Cageside Press last year at UFC X, a two-day experience in Las Vegas, Daniele revealed that she grew up doing karate, boxing, and more. She further spoke about how she intends to stay in the MMA reporting world long:

"Well I've been a fan of the UFC for a very very long time. I grew up doing karate then I was boxing for a very long time. I have a background in Muay Thai, Krav Maga and I've loved the UFC ever since I can remember. So it's an honor for me to be here. So I know it's gonna take a minute for everyone to get used to me. But I'm here, I'm here baby, I'm here for the long haul."

Catch Daniele's comments in the video below: