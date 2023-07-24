"MMA fans are ruthless" - Nina-Marie Daniele gives honest reaction to comments on her social media posts

Nina-Marie Daniele is here to stay, and MMA fans have come to regard her as a familiar presence in the sport's social media circles. She is known for conducting interviews with some of the sport's biggest stars, and is renowned for her collaborations with Sean Strickland, in particular.

This, however, does not mean that the MMA fandom has accepted her without incident. Throughout her tenure as a social media influencer with a focus on the sport, she has been the target of trolls as well as normal fans alike, who she recently described as ruthless.

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



MMA fans are ruthless POV: Me after checking my Twitter mentions and quote tweets LOLMMA fans are ruthless pic.twitter.com/0vNo0Ke0Eo

Nina-Marie Daniele took to Twitter to briefly touch on her experience reading quote tweets and her mentions. While she has taken everything in good fun, she used a GIF from the popular Peaky Blinders TV series to illustrate that the experience is similar to walking through a warzone.

She recently did an interview with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, during which she had him identify fellow UFC fighters based on their childhood pictures. The Brazilian is currently scheduled to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in what will be a rematch of their UFC 280 clash.

An initial report about Oliveira being unavailable for the October 21 date initially left fans wondering who the Dagestani would face come UFC 294.

Nina-Marie Daniele's friendship with Sean Strickland

The social media influencer has interviewed several UFC fighters along her rise in the MMA world, including former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who Sean Strickland famously lost to via knockout.

This led to one of the most well-known interviews Nina-Marie Daniele has had with 'Tarzan'.

During the interview in question, she referenced Sean Strickland's past description of fighting as being akin to having sexual intercourse. She used his own words against him by asking if this meant that Alex Pereira had sexually dominated him. It led to a humorous reaction that's indicative of the pair's chemistry.