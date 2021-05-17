Watch: Crowd reaction as Charles Oliveira brutally knocks out Michael Chandler at UFC 262

A packed Toyota Center arena saw Charles Oliveira crowned as the new UFC lightweight champion on Saturday, May 15.

The venue last hosted a UFC event in February 2020, before the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the promotion welcomed back fans in Houston, Texas, a year and two months later, the audience was treated to a stacked UFC 262 card. The Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler lightweight title fight served as the perfect headliner.

The crowd went wild as the main event unfolded in front of an attendance of 16,000-plus people.

Here's a glimpse at the reaction the Toyota Center crowd gave when Charles Oliveira made Michael Chandler stumble and fall with a vicious left hook and followed it up with a phenomenal knockout chasing him down the cage.

Charles Oliveira can be seen jumping the fence and making his way towards the crowd out of excitement following the stoppage.

Charles Oliveira on fighting Conor McGregor for title defense

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was quick to congratulate Charles Oliveira on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. But he did not forget to imply in his tweet that he might be the 12th to do it. The Irishman is well-known for using social media as one of his off-field weapons.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

However, Charles Oliveira is very much aware of the position he currently occupies in the UFC. He fired back at Conor Mcgregor, telling him to worry about Dustin Poirier first and then come to Brazil where 'Do Bronx' would beat 'Notorious'.

"Conor, worry about Dustin, afterwards, we'll talk about it. Conor, since you're so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I'll put you on your a*s... He's just one of those guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first," Charles Oliveira said.

Later, in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, 'Do Bronx' said that he had called out Conor McGregor for a fight multiple times, but the Irishman never paid any heed. Now 'Notorious' would have to come and fight him if he wants to win the lightweight belt.

"I have called him out a bunch of times. He has never wanted it. Now he has to come after me."

Video: Special, special night for Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs). Spoke to him backstage about the fight, Chandler’s pre-fight comments about breaking him, Dustin/Conor, following the Khabib era and taking the belt home to the Brazilian favelas. https://t.co/QiOqxhAnGX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 16, 2021

Charles Oliveira was quite emotional in the aftermath of his victory, which went on to show how much the championship meant for the Brazilian. He also set two records at UFC 262.

The joy on the face of @CharlesdoBronxs as it sinks in that he is finally a UFC champion ♥️



In his first 19 fights in the UFC he went 10-8-1NC but turned it around to become the hottest fighter at 155lbs!



Never give up on your dreams 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cH8Iuc1UK8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 17, 2021