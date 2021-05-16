"Come to Brazil, I'll put you on your ass!" - Charles Oliveira has fighting words for Conor McGregor after UFC 262 win

Usually polite and soft-spoken, the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira fired multiple shots at Conor McGregor post-UFC 262.

The pay-per-view event on Saturday, May 15, saw Charles Oliveira pick up the vacant 155lbs belt in a second-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler to become the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

What say? Hard work paid off. A dream came true. Now I'm UFC lightweight champ. Thank you to my fans for all the support. You're special.



O que dizer? Meu esforço valeu a pena. O sonho se tornou realidade, me tornei campeão leve do UFC. Fãs, obrigado pelo apoio. #AFavelaVenceu — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 16, 2021

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor was quick to congratulate Charles Oliveira on his win over social media, but not without insinuating that he could be the twelfth man to win the belt.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Charles Oliveira addressed Conor McGregor's comments in the post-fight interview. He asked 'Notorious' to concentrate on the fight he has ahead of him first, instead of worrying about the belt.

"Conor, worry about Dustin, afterwards, we'll talk about it. Conor, since you're so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I'll put you on your a*s... He's just one of those guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first."

Oliveira: "Conor, since you're so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I'll put you on your ass... He's just one of these guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

As for who he might fight next in his first title defense, Charles Oliveira didn't want to comment and said he'd instead leave it to his manager to figure it out with the UFC.

"Everybody's talking about who's going to be next, Dustin or Conor. I'll leave that to my manager and I'm going to go home and rest."

Charles Oliveira also addressed Michael Chandler calling 'Do Bronx' a "quitter" and reminded everyone that his last loss was eight fights ago. He has garnered a nine-fight winning streak and has become the new king of the lightweight division since getting TKO'd by Paul Felder in 2017.

Oliveira: Everybody's talking about who's going to be next, Dustin or Conor. I'll leave that to my manager and I'm going to go home and rest. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

With this victory, Charles Oliveira also set the record for the most finishes in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira turned the fight around on its head

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler got a shot at the vacant 155lbs title after just one win in the UFC and was sufficiently criticized for the same. Tony Ferguson called him out during the pre-fight conference and complained that Chandler had "Dana White privilege," which landed him the title shot so quickly.

Nevertheless, Michael Chandler was well on his way to prove that he was deserving of the opportunity. Throughout the first round, he dominated Charles Oliveira and did not let 'Do Bronx' go for the counterattack at all. However, things changed when the second round commenced.

In a quick turn of events, Charles Oliveira managed to land a left hand straight to Michael Chandler's face, which stumbled the latter and sent him momentarily to the ground. He was quick enough to get back on his feet, but it was too late. Charles Oliveira chased him down, landing back-to-back punches against the fence.

HOLY COW! 🤯



WHAT A TURN OF EVENTS



Charles Oliveira (-130) wins by KO after getting dominated in the first round. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/zyaugFgQHX — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 16, 2021

Referee Dan Miragliotta had to step in at the 0:19 mark of the second round to stop the fight. A visibly overjoyed Oliveira jumped the fence for high-fives with the commentary team before running into the crowd.

Charles Oliveira jumped the cage to greet the broadcast team after his TKO win 😅 #UFC262 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/Se5ebY24Z8 — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2021