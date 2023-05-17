Conor McGregor's willingness to push through injury in order to make it to fight night is well known. The Irishman famously beat Chad Mendes at UFC 189 to win the interim featherweight title with a torn ACL in his knee.

With the release of McGregor's documentary, 'McGregor Forever', never-before-seen footage has revealed 'The Notorious' dislocating his toe in the buildup to his megafight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The heartbreak on Conor McGregor's face is evident, as his fight with Nurmagomedov appeared to be slipping away by the moment. However, a team member was able to remain calm and reinsert the toe into the joint securely, much to the Irishman's relief.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter by @fighting_ltd, who wrote:

"Video released on NETFLIX of Conor McGregor’s toe break whilst preparing for Khabib"

Watch the video below:

FIGHTING LTD @fighting_ltd Video released on NETFLIX of Conor McGregor’s toe break whilst preparing for Khabib 🤕 #McGregorForever Video released on NETFLIX of Conor McGregor’s toe break whilst preparing for Khabib 🤕 #McGregorForever https://t.co/Mk8viZtVYR

The documentary about Conor McGregor was released on Netflix on May 17 and is a four-part series about his incredible career and comeback from injury.

'The Notorious' suffered a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021 and is yet to return to the octagon. However, he was announced as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 alongside Michael Chandler, and the pair are expected to do battle inside the octagon later this year.

Michael Bisping believes that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen in Las Vegas

Michael Bisping recently threw his hat into the ring of speculation surrounding when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will fight. 'The Count' stated that the bout will more than likely take place this year, and he even has a location in mind.

McGregor has not been a part of the USADA drug-testing pool since July 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier, and the Irishman will need to re-enter the pool for at least six months before being eligible to fight.

Given this, Michael Bisping believes that McGregor and Chandler will do battle in Las Vegas. The former UFC middleweight champion posted a recent video on his YouTube channel, where he said:

"In terms of a timeline, we're in May, so six months [from now] and he can fight at the end of the year... so the final card of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They've still got seven months for that, so McGregor's just got to get in the testing pool."

Watch the video below from 7:00:

Poll : 0 votes