“McGregor money ruined him” - Dustin Poirier snaps back at fan for alleging money killed his UFC title hunger

Dustin Poirier fired back at a fan's claim, suggesting he lost his UFC title hunger following the trilogy fights with Conor McGregor.

'The Diamond' is coming off a knockout loss against Justin Gaethje in the headline bout of UFC 291 in July, which served as a title fight for the BMF belt. Despite being at the top of the lightweight rankings, he is currently anticipating a substantial opportunity or a high-profile fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier revealed that he is currently in a unique phase of his career. The former interim UFC lightweight champion emphasized that he is seeking an enticing fight proposal, similar to the emotional charge he experienced before the Gaethje bout, to ignite his motivation for a return to the octagon. He said:

"I’m in a weird spot. This is the first time I’m in this position in my whole career: still at the top but kind of waiting for something big to happen."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

A fan responded to Poirier's recent remarks on X, accusing 'The Diamond' of losing his drive for the title pursuit, attributing it to the substantial payouts from his fights against McGregor:

"McGregor money ruined him fr, lost the hunger, only wants money fights, went from an Apex card to MSG, main events, title fights and now he’s all about the big fights, if he had real title aspirations he’d take the next available contender."

Poirier seemingly laughed it off and responded with a rather humorous reply:

"Yeah! Im waiting on CM punk to come back"

Check out the exchange below:

Dustin Poirier contemplates potential comeback in milestone UFC 300 event

While Dustin Poirier has not officially set a specific timeframe for his return to the octagon, 'The Diamond' has shown a strong desire to be part of the upcoming major event, UFC 300, if the opportunity arises.

During an interview with MMA Fighting last month, Poirier said:

"My current mindset, I'd fight in six weeks, I’d fight in eight weeks if the fight made sense and I was excited about it. But other than that, I think a chance to fight on UFC 300 is a big deal."

He added:

"I've been in the UFC since UFC 125 and I missed 200. I know I’m not gonna be around for 400, so it's kind of a cool opportunity if it comes together, but I honestly have no clue of my return date or time frame, but UFC 300 is enticing."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:55):