"McGregor v Diaz 3" - Fans react as Conor McGregor teases UFC return for Donald Trump's America250 extravaganza

It seems Donald Trump's grand plan for America's 250th anniversary was the jolt Conor McGregor needed for an MMA return. As the US president confirmed a UFC event as part of the America250 festivities, 'The Notorious' quickly jumped at the opportunity.

However, the MMA fanbase does not seem unanimously supportive of the idea of the sport's biggest star returning.

Earlier today at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, the POTUS kicked off a year-long celebration set to conclude on July 4, 2026 - the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence.

Addressing the crowd at the ceremony, Trump confirmed that he hopes to host a full-fledged UFC event with a 25,000 crowd in attendance as part of America250 festivities.

As McGregor caught wind of the news, he wasted no time and took to social media and wrote:

"Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor then followed it up with a picture of him with Trump in the White House from earlier this year.

Check out the picture below:

However, given that 'The Notorious' hasn't stepped foot inside the octagon since suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021, the MMA fandom was divided in how they responded to the megastar's interest in the historic event.

An excited @BasedSierra117 wrote:

"McGregor v[s.] Diaz 3"

@JaR45 wrote:

"Bro, you haven’t fought since Joe Biden could remember his own name."

@brightonvslive chimed in:

"People who think Connor is still coming back are high AF."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X

Dana White seems to be all in for Conor McGregor returning for UFC-America250

While fans have their own opinions on a Conor McGregor return as part of America250 festivities, the decision ultimately rests with the UFC brass. And it seems Dana White is all in for the idea.

One of McGregor's social media posts following Donald Trump's announcement shows a screenshot of his DMs with the UFC CEO, where the fight promoter seems to greenlight the idea. McGregor has captioned his post:

"He loves it!"

Check out Conor McGregor's DMs to Dana White below:

