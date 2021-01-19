McGregor vs Poirier 2: What time does UFC 257 start?

The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year is around the corner, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier set to headline. The two lightweights will be colliding in a highly-anticipated rematch in the main event at UFC 257 on January 23.

McGregor came out on top when he first encountered Poirier in 2014 and going by his prediction, he will make quick work of Poirier once again, as he promises to knock out 'The Diamond' inside 60 seconds. However, the Irishman is also not averse to "going to war" with Poirier.

UFC President Dana White recently announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov would return to the octagon if his fellow lightweight contenders do something spectacular, which only sweetens the pot in the 155-pound division.

Both McGregor and Poirier will be looking to attract the most attention at UFC 257, which may lead them to possible title contention in their next fight.

UFC 257 start time in the U.S.

Main card - 10 p.m. ET

Preliminary card - 8 p.m. ET

Early preliminary card - 6.30 p.m. ET

UFC 257 start time in the U.K.

Main card - 3 a.m. GMT

Preliminary card - 1 a.m. GMT

Early preliminary card - 11.30 p.m. GMT

UFC 257 start time in India

Main Card - 8.30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 6:30 AM IST

Early Prelims - 4:30 AM IST

UFC 257 start time in Australia

Main card - 2 p.m. AEDT.

Preliminary card - 12 p.m. AEDT.

Early preliminary card - 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

Full card at UFC 257

Apart from Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, another major lightweight bout set to go down is between Dan Hooker and promotional debutant Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

Jessica 'Evil' Eye will also mark her return against Joanne Calderwood in a women's flyweight bout. Eye last fought Cynthia Calvillo in a losing effort in June 2020.

Up and coming lightweights, Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar will battle it out to potentially earn a shot that may throw them in the mix of top 15 lightweight contenders.

The UFC 257 main card will open with a women's strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Ribas.

Here is the list of fights expected to take place in the preliminary and early preliminary card:

Lightweight bout - Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight bout - Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Women's bantamweight bout - Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann

Light heavyweight bout - Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Middleweight bout - Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Catchweight (150 lb) bout - Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Flyweight bout - Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov