"McLover has lost his mind" - Dillon Danis claiming he can beat 'terrible' Francis Ngannou triggers perfect fan reactions

Dillon Danis fancies his chances against Francis Ngannou in a fight. The Bellator welterweight contender recently claimed he'd make light work of 'The Predator' and doesn't think the former UFC heavyweight champion possesses any fighting skills worth worrying about.

Over the past few years, Danis has chosen to cultivate his image as an incredibly proficient internet troll instead of furthering his professional MMA career. However, he's set to make his long-awaited combat sports return in a boxing match against Logan Paul at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dillon Danis opened up about potentially returning to mixed martial arts in the PFL. After clarifying that he preferred joining UFC, Danis revealed he'd compete in the rival promotion if he was offered Francis Ngannou or Jake Paul as opponents.

He then claimed he would easily defeat Ngannou in a fight and added that the Cameroonian did not possess the technical abilities to overcome his grappling skills. After @mmafighting posted his quotes on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section to react to Danis' claims.

Conor McGregor reveals he couldn't train Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight

Conor McGregor recently disclosed that he wasn't as involved in Dillon Danis' training camp as previously thought.

'The Notorious' roped in the Bellator welterweight contender to train grappling ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 196. The two soon became close friends, and Dillon Danis was also heavily involved in the infamous brawl that took place after McGregor's loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

As mentioned, Dillon Danis is set to face Logan Paul in a boxing match later this month. During the build-up, Danis and McGregor claimed they'd be training together for the fight and even posted pictures of some of their training sessions on social media. However, it seems the Irishman couldn't help Danis throughout his training camp.

Speaking to All Out Fighting recently, Conor McGregor weighed in on the Danis-Paul fight and stated:

"I think Dillon's gonna win the boxing match... "You know he had the baby, we didn't get to train together, so I don't know the ins and outs. But I know he's doing well. He's still training, and he's gonna go for it."

