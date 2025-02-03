“Me, him and Khamzat” – Caio Borralho weighs in on the UFC middleweight title picture, suggests intriguing No.1 contender match-up 

Caio Borralho has expressed his thoughts on the current situation surrounding the UFC middleweight scenario. He recognizes the intricacy of the division, pointing out that he and other fighters are competing for the title.

Borralho's rise in the middleweight class in the UFC has been remarkable. His seven-fight winning streak includes notable triumphs over opponents like Jared Cannonier, whom he defeated at UFC Vegas 96 in August 2024 by unanimous decision. He rose to the top of the division as a result of this victory.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the 32-year-old shared his take on the background of the middleweight division. He called it "messy," emphasizing that competitors like Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland, and himself are all trying to win the crown.

The Brazilian remarked:

"It's so messy the division right now, you know. That's me, him, and Khamzat waiting for this title or something like that. I think I might need one more."

Borralho expressed particular interest in facing Nassourdine Imavov. Highlighting his current momentum, he said:

"I'm on a seven-win streak, you know. There's no one in the division that has more straight wins than me, and I think the fight to make is me and Imavov next, you know. I don't know what UFC wants but I think it makes sense - he's on five winning streak, I'm on seven winning streak, he's ahead of me in the rankings. I think we can fight to see who is the number one contender."

When asked how he sees himself matching up with Imavov, Borralho said:

"He's very fast, we see his hands, his one-two is very fast, you know, and he starts sometimes very, very strong the rounds, but I think if it's a five-round fight, I think, uh, he might get tired with my pace and my rhythm on him. I, for sure, need to get a little bit aware of his right hand because he comes very fast, and in this sport, the speed and the timing beats everything.”

Caio Borralho questions Israel Adesanya’s potential future title shot

Following Israel Adesanya's recent defeat to Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Saudi Arabia, Caio Borralho has expressed doubts about Adesanya's prospects for another title shot.

Reflecting his belief that Adesanya's recent performances may not warrant immediate consideration for a championship opportunity, Borralho stated:

"I don’t think he can have a run to the title again"

Check out Caio Borralho's comments on Israel Adesanya below (3:42):

Once a formidable force in the middleweight class, Adesanya has suffered a number of defeats, including defeats by du Plessis and Strickland. His position among the leading candidates has come under scrutiny as a result of these back-to-back losses.

