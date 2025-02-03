Alex Pereira caused Israel Adesanya’s downfall, claims ex-UFC star while weighing in on whether former champion got “fraud” checked

The UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves through the MMA community, with Israel Adesanya’s unexpected loss to Nassourdine Imavov taking center stage.

Adesanya, once an unstoppable force in the middleweight division, has encountered numerous challenges in recent years, casting doubt over his dominance and sparking conversations about his career trajectory.

In the aftermath of the fight, a former UFC star has stepped forward with a provocative take, pointing to Alex Pereira as a key factor in Adesanya’s recent struggles.

Josh Thomson, during his podcast Weighing In, argued that Pereira’s victories over Adesanya — both in kickboxing and MMA — may have left an indelible mark on his confidence and approach.

This has led to speculation about whether Adesanya’s losses, including the one to Imavov, signify a "fraud check" moment, where a fighter’s perceived invincibility is stripped away.

Josh Thomson said:

"That dude is an animal, he was a sniper, but just like every single fighter, okay, and it's going to come for all of them, is what happens is once they lose, kind of the blueprint is out on how to beat him, 'Poatan' came out and laid out the blueprint on how to beat him, walked him down, threw big shots.''

Thomson also added:

"He doesn't fight as good going backward. Sure, he's got knockouts you know, kind of leaning back over Robert Whittaker in those kinds of exchanges..he has that tall lanky body that benefitted him when he was fighting guys that were as tall as him."

Thomson also emphasized Adesanya’s vulnerability on the ground, suggesting that if he can’t dominate on the feet, he’ll need to address his weaknesses in grappling to remain competitive.

Check out Thomson's comments in the video below: (4:07)

Michael Bisping suggests Israel Adesanya’s era may be over after recent loss

Israel Adesanya had been aiming to position himself for another shot at the middleweight title, hoping to face the winner of the upcoming rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

However, Michael Bisping has cast doubt on Adesanya’s chances of reclaiming the throne. The UFC Hall of Famer believes that Adesanya’s time as a dominant force in the division has come to an end.

Check out Bisping's comments below: (11:10)

Reflecting on Adesanya’s recent performances, Bisping suggested that the former champion should move on from his pursuit of becoming a three-time titleholder, signaling a potential shift in the middleweight landscape.

