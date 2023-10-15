‘Me vs. Sean O’Malley is the most exciting fight’ - Cory Sandhagen calls for a title shot upon return from injury, open to rematch with Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen is eyeing a title fight against either Sean O'Malley or Marlon Vera upon his return from injury.

'Sandman' suffered a fully torn tricep against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Nashville in August and will be fit again in roughly six months' time.

Sandhagen has recorded three straight wins against the bantamweight division's elite talent and is currently ranked at No.4.

Sean O'Malley is likely to face Marlon Vera in the first title defense of his reign as champion, in a much-anticipated rematch of their UFC 252 clash. 'Chito' is currently the only fighter to have defeated 'Sugar', and their potential rematch could be a mega-fight.

Prior to facing Rob Font, Cory Sandhagen defeated Marlon Vera comfortably at UFC San Antonio. Despite his dominant win over Vera, 'Sandman' is willing to face him again should the Ecuadorian beat O'Malley.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cory Sandhagen was asked who he would like to face when he returns from injury. He replied:

"I don't think it's an outlandish thing for me to ask for a title shot. If Chito wins, or if O'Malley wins, what's a better fight for me to even come back to? The most exciting fight in the division right now is me vs. O'Malley. That's the fight people want to see... I can't imagine a more entertaining fight than me and O'Malley. If Chito does win, maybe he will, maybe he won't. I just kind of smoked him, not too long ago, like earlier this year [I] smoked him."

Watch the video below from 11:20:

Cory Sandhagen praises Sean O'Malley's title victory over Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley have exchanged words in the past over a difference in their respective fighting mindsets.

Earlier this year, O'Malley criticized 'Sandman' for accepting a fight against a high ranked bantamweight fighter, Umar Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani was meant to face Sandhagen at UFC Nashville but withdrew due to injury.

Cory Sandhagen responded to Sean O'Malley's criticism by labeling 'Sugar's' mindset as weak.

But Sandhagen was full of praise for O'Malley's epic TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to win the bantamweight title. During the aforementioned MMA Junkie interview, 'Sandman' said:

"It was pretty awesome and pretty inspiring. Obviously I was there, I don't think anyone saw that coming. So that was pretty cool. The way he got to be champ, that's a really awesome feeling. I'm really happy for him. Once you get past the Malibu's Most Wanted thing that Sean O'Malley has going on with his aesthetic, I think that he's a fairly smart guy and I think that he's funny and reasonable and pretty honest." [5:20-5:50]