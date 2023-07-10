Sean O'Malley feels Cory Sandhagen made a mistake agreeing to fight Umar Nurmagomedov - "Very poor decision"

Sean O'Malley is set to receive his first bantamweight title opportunity when he challenges Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 next month. The No.2-ranked bantamweight is also eyeing another main event in the division with title implications.

'Sugar' recently weighed in on the UFC Nashville main event bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. Speaking to the media backstage at UFC 290, O'Malley questioned Sandhagen's decision to take the fight, stating:

"It doesn't make make sense in my eyes. [I] look at fighting, look at business differently. I think it's a very poor decision. Go out there and win, it's not - Umar's good. Beating Umar is big, but he's - he just worked 'Chito' [Vera] and 'Chito' is about to fight Henry [Cejudo], who just fought for the title so I just think it's a poor decision on his management's part, but everyone's doing their own thing."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:45):

Cory Sandhagen appeared to be closing in on another bantamweight title opportunity after defeating Marlon 'Chito' Vera in dominant fashion in the main event of UFC on ESPN 43. Instead, he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov, who, despite being the No.11-ranked bantamweight, is considered among the best fighters in the division.

Sean O'Malley previously questioned Cory Sandhagen's decision to face Umar Nurmagomedov

Despite being ranked outside of the top 10, Umar Nurmagomedov is considered one of the best bantamweights in the world, with many predicting that he is a future champion. 'Young Eagle' holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-0, including four wins in the UFC.

While he will receive his first top-five opponent in Cory Sandhagen, Sean O'Malley questioned 'The Sandman's decision to take the bout. Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, 'Sugar' stated:

"Businessman-wise? Not smart. If you look at it like that’s gangster, it’s definitely gangster. What does Chael [Sonnen] say? Fight the worst guy for the most amount of money. He’s doing the opposite. He’s fighting not for a lot of money and fighting the best guy. So in that sense, he’s f**king not smart, but it’s gangster. I think it’s gangster he’s fighting Umar."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (12:30):

Nurmagomedov has publicly called for an opponent for several months. The No.11-ranked bantamweight had called out several top-ranked fighters in the division, including O'Malley, claiming that they were all ducking him. If he can defeat Sandhagen at UFC Nashville, a championship opportunity can't be too far away.

