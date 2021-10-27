"Mean things are said" - Dana White isn't bothered by DWCS contender Oron Kahlon calling his opponent Javid Basharat a 'terrorist', says 'justice was served'

Dana White has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Contender Series contestants Oron Kahlon and Javid Basharat. Kahlon called his opponent Javid Basharat a 'terrorist' at the weigh-ins ahead of their fight. At a press conference following Dana White's Contender Series Season 5: Week 9, the UFC president said he wasn't bothered by Kahlon's comments.

Pointing out the fact that Kahlon lost to Basharat via submission in their fight, White said that justice was served. However, he refused to comment on the issue further. According to Dana White, MMA is a rough sport, and mean things are often said to one another.

The best way to settle a feud is by fighting it out inside the octagon, claimed White.

"Are we going to do anything? It got done tonight, you know what I mean? It's the beautiful thing about this sport. I say it all the time, this is not a nice sport. It's a very rough sport. We say a lot of mean things to each other, a lot of, you know, and justice gets served at the end of the day. Listen, when you have a situation like that, the best way to solve the problem is you fight and you fight legally and you get paid to do it, and that's what happened tonight."

Javid Basharat reveals the reason behind his altercation with Oron Kahlon at Dana White's Contender Series Season 5: Week 9

Towards the end of their face-off, things got personal between Oron Kahlon and Javid Basharat. Kahlon called his opponent a terrorist in a jibe that wasn't well-received by the MMA community.

Basharat later revealed that the altercation took place because Kahlon missed weight by three pounds.

"This p**sy wanted a way out by missing weight by three pounds. I told him I’m gonna still whoop his a**e, he then called me a terrorist. [He] wanted a reaction again he wanted a way out. Unlucky for him I ain’t going nowhere! I’m waiting to see him tomorrow."

Basharat decided to do the talking inside the cage instead and dominated the fight for the three rounds that it lasted. Towards the end of the third frame, Basharat secured the submission win via guillotine choke.

