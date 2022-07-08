"I think a part of it is the opponents" - Megan Anderson details why fans are critical of Israel Adesanya, yet supportive of other champions

Israel Adesanya's most recent performance at UFC 276 received quite the backlash from fans across the globe.

In what he promised to be an exciting finish, 'The Last Stylebender' played a technical game and sailed his way to a decision victory, becoming one of the current champions with the lowest finish rate. Australian UFC fighter Megan Anderson explained what she believes is the reason behind Israel Adesanya's slow-paced approach to his recent fights.

In an appearance for ESPN Sports Australia, Megan Anderson said:

"I think a part of it is the opponents. A lot of Israel's opponents are trying to grapple him. They aren't trying to stand and fight with him like like the Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway's or the Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman's. Israel's opponents know that there is such a disparity in the skill between them that they are just trying to grapple him and wrestle him and put him up against the cage. And that doesn't make for an exciting fight."

How Israel Adesanya's fights differ from those of other champions

As Megan Anderson pointed out, Israel Adesanya’s opponents know that he is a great kickboxer with a lack of grappling background. On the other hand, champions like Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski offer a more rounded threat to their opponents.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has always been a dominant force on the ground. Under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman, Kamaru Usman has also grown into a dangerous striker. Both times he went up against Covington neither fighter pressed the ground game too much, as both of them respected the other's expertise in the grappling arts.

This paved the way for fights that were mostly fought on the feet. Furthermore, neither fighter possessed striking skills that were clearly superior to the other's, making for a great stand-up battle.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski has been rapidly improving in all areas of the sport. He is a powerful featherweight that ampilifies every new skillset that he acquires. A recent example of his terrific improvement was his masterclass against Max Holloway on the feet. Volkanovski picked Holloway—one of the best strikers in the UFC—apart on the feet at the co-main event at UFC 276.

Israel Adesanya has excellent takedown defense and his striking skills have always stood out as one of the best in the UFC. Therefore, opponents' offense is often stifled during their attempts to defeat the champ, resulting in slow-paced, technical battles that leave the average UFC fan wanting just a little bit more action.

