Megan Anderson shares four-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's daughter's "what if it's Islam Makhachev" question

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's failed attempts at taking the lightweight title off Islam Makhachev have also impacted his young daughter.

Volkanovski recently reflected on a hilarious incident wherein his attempt to reassure one of his three daughters was thwarted by references to his two losses against Makhachev, first at UFC 284 and then at UFC 294.

He was trying to dispel his daughter's fear of home intruders but was then reminded of the only opponent to have gotten the better of him twice in his professional career, Makhachev.

"She goes, 'What if someone breaks in?’ I’m like, darling, your door’s open, I’m right there. No one’s going to break in. ‘What if they break in this window?’ I’m like, darling, it’s alright. I’m right here. I’m a world champion, don’t worry. I’ll try and sort it out. She goes, ‘What if it’s Islam Makhachev?’ Haha. I was like what and started laughing. We just started cracking up.”

Former UFC women's featherweight Megan Anderson reacted to the incident on Instagram and found it humorous. She wrote:

"Kids are so brutal 😅😭"

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria "needs a bit of humbling" at UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC 298 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski sat down for an interview with mainevent ahead of the fight and discussed Topuria's character. He mentioned that the Spanish challenger has gotten ahead of himself and will need humbling.

'The Great' also promised to make Topuria a "better human," saying:

"He needs a bit of humbling that I believe. He’s probably not that bad of a kid but I think it’s gone to his head. I think he thinks he’s a superstar already, he literally thinks he’s the money fight already. He needs a rude awakening, he really does need some humbling and I think that’s going to make him a better fighter. I think it’ll make him a better human, a better father, you name it. So, I’m going to do the man a favor, I’m gonna teach him a lesson and then maybe his story starts after that."

