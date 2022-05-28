"You don't have to make small talk" - Megan Anderson shares story of Jon Jones apologizing to her for UFC 232 venue change

Megan Anderson recently spoke about the time she met Jon Jones at the doctor's office where he tried to make small talk and apologize to her.

Anderson is a former UFC title challenger who has now moved on from combat sports to pursue other business ventures. Although Anderson doesn't plan on getting back into the octagon anytime soon, she has plenty of intriguing stories to tell from her career.

Watch Megan Anderson beat Zarah Fairn by submission below:

@MeganA_MMA gets the first round finish in front of the home crowd!

In an interview on Sportscenter: UFC Fight Camp, she was asked to tell a unique story about her career. The former title challenger brought up UFC 232, where the event was moved from Nevada to California on a week's notice because Jon Jones couldn't get approved in Nevada.

The Australian ended up randomly running into 'Bones' before a neuro exam, where he apologized for moving the event. During the segment, Anderson retold the story about Jones by saying:

"I was in Vegas and was literally sitting in the lobby getting ready to do a neuro exam so I could fight. I didn't wanna be there. I was tired. I was hungry. Jon Jones walks in, and he's like apologizing to me, and I'm just like bro I don't care. I don't care we gotta fly. I'm just here to do my test. He just kept going on and was just like, I'm a huge fan of yours... I was like, bro you don't have to do this. You don't have to make small talk. You did your neuro exam. Let's get moving because I don't really wanna be here."

Watch Megan Anderson's full SportsCenter segment below:

Megan Anderson reveals favorite fight of her career

Anderson has had some memorable fights throughout her UFC career, including Zarah Fairn, Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, and Norma Dumont. During the same segment, the Australian-born fighter revealed her favorite fight of her career by saying:

"My knockout of Norma Dumont at UFC Norfolk has to be my favorite fight. Obviously, who could have asked for a more picture-perfect knockout? It was really nice to get that kind of finish."

Although Anderson has no plans to fight soon, the possibility of her never fighting again is slim. At 32 years old, the Australian-born fighter could plug herself right back into the mix in the UFC. With that said, her success outside the cage could leave her without the motivation to return.

Watch Megan Anderson knockout Norma Dumont below:

Neil Butcher @MMAassault1 UFC fight night 169: Benavidez v Figueiredo. March 1st 2020



Megan Anderson KO's Norma Dumont Viana in the last Fight Night with a live attendance and both the girls' last fights in the octagon. UFC fight night 169: Benavidez v Figueiredo. March 1st 2020Megan Anderson KO's Norma Dumont Viana in the last Fight Night with a live attendance and both the girls' last fights in the octagon. https://t.co/rgZpEYnBlA

