Megan Olivi gets emotional as Noche UFC team bags two Sports Emmys and reveals behind-the-scenes chaos

Megan Olivi reacted to the UFC receiving two Sports Emmys for their legendary Noche UFC event.

On Sept. 14 last year, Dana White and his team made history by hosting UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into the highly anticipated event, White predicted the UFC would win a Sports Emmy for the spectacle.

Earlier this week, the UFC CEO's prediction came true when they won Sports Emmy awards for best Studio or Production Design/Art Direction and Graphic Design - Specialty.

Olivi, a well-respected reporter for the UFC, reacted to the awards by saying this on her temporary Instagram story:

"This was the most stressful yet most fun event ever. The entire crew from beginning to end and every angle of this show deserves an Emmy and then some!"

(Image Credits: @meganolivi on Instagram)

Noche UFC ended with two new champions being crowned. Valentina Shevchenko defeated Alexa Grasso for the women's flyweight title in the co-main event, and Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley for the men's flyweight title in the main event.

Megan Olivi reflects on her first UFC pay-per-view event coverage in 2010

Megan Olivi has become a staple on the UFC coverage team, joining commentators Joe Rogan and ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

Olivi's full-time journey covering the promotion started in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at UFC 124 in December 2010. She recently reflected on the throwback experience by saying this on Instagram before the UFC's latest event in Canada:

"UFC 124 in Montreal was the first pay-per-view where I did a full fight week’s worth of interviews and obligations. I loved everything about that experience and because it was such a positive one I was able to continue to work and try to do my best in the space. From interviewing a GOAT in @georgesstpierre to eating my weight in soup dumplings with @allelbows and @e_casey_leydon to standing on an actual chair to get @stefan_struve content, I’m grateful for the kindness, patience and encouragement I encountered that week. 15 years later I can’t wait to watch tonight’s #ufc315 athletes shine in Montreal!"

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

