UFC presenter Megan Olivi issues statement on starting massive new role, praises organization for "life-changing work"

Megan Olivi recently shared her thoughts on taking on a pivotal role with a nonprofit organization. For years, Olivi has been a cornerstone of the UFC broadcast team, establishing herself as a well-known figure in the MMA world despite not having a fighting background.

In addition to her reporting duties, Olivi has taken on a new responsibility as the latest addition to the board of directors for Beat The Streets Wrestling (BTS), a New York-based charitable initiative dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through wrestling.

The 38-year-old broadcaster recently shared a statement on social media expressing her enthusiasm about taking on her new position with BTS. She highlighted her excitement to join the team and praised the organization for its significant positive influence on the youth:

"I am truly honored to join the board of such an incredible organization. The impact Beat the Streets is making on the lives of New York City's youth through the sport of wrestling is inspiring. As someone who has seen the positive influence of the sport firsthand, I know how important it is to continue their efforts. I greatly look forward to working alongside this dedicated team and contributing to the continued success of their life-changing work."

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below:

Alongside Olivi, BTS also welcomed former New York all-state wrestler Brad Giambrone to its board of directors. Since its founding in 2005, BTS has played a significant role in shaping the wrestling landscape. The organization now includes 150 wrestling programs, a youth league, and a girls' high school league.

Megan Olivi expresses gratitude to Stipe Miocic following his retirement

Stipe Miocic made his long-awaited return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus at UFC 309, where he faced reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Despite his valiant efforts to reclaim the title for a third time, the former champion's comeback was abruptly halted by a third-round TKO defeat. In the aftermath, Miocic announced his retirement from active competition.

The 42-year-old Ohio native recently took to Instagram to reflect on his retirement and shared an emotional message about the end of his storied career.

Megan Olivi chimed in on the comments of his post, offering a heartfelt message to Miocic and sending her best wishes for the next chapter of his life. She wrote:

"It's been an honor and pleasure to work with you, Stipe! Joe [Benavidez] and I are so grateful we have gotten to know you and Ryan. You deserve all the best things in this next chapter. Enjoy it all; thanks for all you’ve done for the sport and, most of all, for being you!"

Check out Megan Olivi's comment below:

Credits: Megan Olivi's comment on Stipe Miocic's Instagram post

