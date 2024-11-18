Stipe Miocic's wife pens touching tribute as the UFC star bids farewell to MMA: "Most underestimated, unglorified champion"

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has announced his retirement from MMA following a TKO loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309. The former heavyweight champion, known for his resilience and humility, bowed out at 42, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in the sport.

Miocic (20-5) failed to reclaim the heavyweight title for a third time, but his career achievements remain unparalleled. With victories over elite opponents, including two wins against Daniel Cormier, he cemented his status as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in UFC history.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following the announcement, Miocic’s wife took to social media to honor her husband’s career. In a heartfelt post, she highlighted his unmatched dedication, grace in victory and defeat, and his role as a devoted family man:

"12 years of memories that will last a lifetime. The records you've broken, the obstacles you've overcome, the shows you've put on. Always the most under-estimated un-glorified champion, yet the man who never looked for, nor needed it from anyone.. you took every victory & loss with nothing but grace and respect."

She added:

"The most accomplished Heavyweight Champion in UFC History. Years of hard-work & sacrifice, all while being the best husband & father anyone could imagine! It's been an honor to stand by your side & watch you live out your wildest dreams. You always have been, and always will be my GOAT 🐐 love you to the moon!"

Check out Miocic’s wife's post below:

Francis Ngannou pens "grateful" message following Stipe Miocic's retirement

Francis Ngannou paid tribute to Stipe Miocic after the legendary heavyweight announced his retirement following UFC 309.

Ngannou, who shared the octagon twice with Miocic, expressed his admiration and gratitude in a message on X:

"Thank you, champion @stipemiocic, for all you’ve done for our sport and, above all, for the class you embody and the example you set. I’m grateful for how our battles have shaped me into a better fighter; those moments taught me more than years in the sport. Enjoy your well-earned retirement and best wishes for all your future endeavors #Legend"

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback