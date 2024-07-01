Megan Olivi and Jon Anik trade heartwarming messages on social media after chaotic UFC 303 card

UFC 303 went down as one of the most logistically nightmarish events in the promotion's history. Constant last-minute changes and withdrawals left the UFC scrambling to salvage the fight card.

Despite the constant changes, commentators Jon Anik and Megan Olivi managed to keep the broadcast running smoothly. In a recent show of appreciation on social media, Anik posted a photo with Olivi, acknowledging the challenges they faced.

“LAS VEGAS — MJ appreciation post… [Megan Olivi] • Sure f*ckin’ glad to be doing this crazy UFC television world with you! 😳😏👑•On to Manchester… 🛫”

Olivi responded in the comment section, writing:

Trending

“🥹🙏🏼 we are so lucky to have you lead our team! You make all of us better because of your greatness. Thanks for always cracking me up at “work” 😂”

Check out Jon Anik's post below:

The initial card for UFC 303 featured Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler. However, a series of withdrawals forced the UFC to completely revamp the main and co-main events. In the end, the card saw a new light heavyweight title fight between champions Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka replace the McGregor fight, while the co-main event featured a featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Dan Ige.

Megan Olivi reveals keeping secret about Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen fight's Hall of Fame Induction

UFC reporter Megan Olivi revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how she kept the UFC's Hall of Fame induction of Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva's fight a secret.

Recently, the UFC announced the legendary rivalry's first encounter, headlining UFC 117 in 2010, as part of its 2024 Hall of Fame class. The fight was known for Sonnen's relentless trash talk leading up to the middleweight title bout against the then-dominant Silva.

Olivi, a close friend of Sonnen, admitted the difficulty of maintaining secrecy. In a social media post, she revealed:

''I was so scared I was gonna ruin the secret! We had to pretend we were interviewing @ChaelSonnen by the octagon before the BMF fight. So happy for my friend. Joseph and I were at that fight and I bruised my hands [because] I was clenching them together so hard during the main event''

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

Expand Tweet