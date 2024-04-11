Megan Olivi reflects on deleted 'Road House' scenes she filmed, one of which "made Twitter so mad"

Megan Olivi recently reminisced about the scenes she filmed for 'Road House' movie.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor, alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, played the leading roles in the 2024 remake of the 1989 cult classic 'Road House,' which was released last month exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The plot centered around Elwood Dalton, depicted by Gyllenhaal, a fallen ex-UFC fighter who served as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. As his circumstances spiraled, Dalton found himself compelled to draw upon his combat background to combat various threats at work, particularly from the merciless Knox, portrayed by McGregor.

Given that the film revolves around a UFC-centric storyline, Olivi also had parts in select scenes, blending her real-life role as a correspondent and backstage interviewer into the movie's narrative fabric.

During a recent appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the 37-year-old broadcaster shared insights into her experience filming 'Road House,' which was later removed in post-production:

"It was fun. So, I filmed two different interview scenes, one with Dalton and one with the opponent he killed [Jay Hieron]. And then we filmed that scene by the octagon, that like, made Twitter [now branded as X] so mad because they asked us to be overreactive because a man being killed."

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below (24:39):

The film incorporates scenes of Gyllenhaal filmed in front of a live audience during the UFC 285 weekend in March 2023. These segments showcase his participation in both the weigh-ins and a choreographed fight against Hieron.

However, the fight scene failed to resonate with the MMA community, perhaps because of its exaggerated and theatrical presentation, diverging from the realism of an authentic UFC bout.

Expand Tweet

Megan Olivi explains how she prepares UFC broadcast scripts

Megan Olivi recently gave fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain, revealing the intricate process that goes into creating content for the UFC's on-screen programming.

Olivi took to Instagram to share a video of herself filming a special edition of her UFC-related show, 'UFC Connected', at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The episode is set to cover the momentous UFC 300 event.

Olivi's video prompted a fan to inquire whether she uses a teleprompter or memorizes her lines. In response, the New Jersey native revealed that she used a teleprompter for this specific episode but typically employs her writing, memorization, or impromptu speaking for other content:

"@sovigor, thank you! For this show only there is a prompter. For everything else - all broadcasts and desk work it's all my writing and memorization. Or off the cuff."

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below:

Credits: @meganolivi on Instagram

Poll : Should the moviemakers have kept Megan Olivi's scenes in 'Road House'? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion