Megan Olivi shares honest take on why Ilia Topuria could be UFC's next megastar in the post-Alex Pereira era: "The way a young Conor was"

Megan Olivi was a recent guest on Mike Bohn's YouTube channel, where she spoke about the landscape of the UFC following Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. It is her opinion that the fighter to fill his shoes as the promotion's biggest star is Ilia Topuria.

The Brazilian star was widely regarded as the most popular fighter in the UFC outside of Conor McGregor. However, 'Poatan's' toothless display against Ankalaev may very well have dulled his luster. Topuria, though, could be the UFC's next great star. Olivi said:

"Ilia Topuria. I'm a big fan of this guy's star power. I think being able to see somebody who can carry themselves in multiple languages for an international company. Not only does he have the English language skills to appeal to everybody who can understand him in those interviews, of course he speaks fluent Spanish. He's from Georgia, so he's got a lot of European support as well. We've talked about this before, he's got deals with designers."

Olivi furthers her point about Topuria's popularity in Europe, highlighting his ties to Real Madrid C.F., one of the biggest sports teams in the world.

"He's showing up in different places on really big platforms, where we don't necessarily see our athlettes. Particularly, collaborations with different soccer teams. I think he went to visit somebody and they did a big collaboration and people were pretty shook over it. He can handle himself really well. His confidence is something akin to a Conor McGregor. Not the same way, but it just reminds me of the way a young Conor was in terms of absolute self-belief."

Check out Megan Olivi's thoughts on Ilia Topuria below (20:23):

Having been a longtime interviewer in the UFC, Olivi knows a thing or two about stars. With Topuria nearing a lightweight title shot, the status of a two-division champion could catapult him into true superstardom following his decision to vacate the featherweight belt.

Megan Olivi isn't the first person to reference similarities between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

While Megan Olivi's decision to compare Ilia Topuria to Conor McGregor came from a positive place, the Spaniard has been previously compared to the Irishman in a negative light. From his trash talk to his tattoos and antics, Topuria has had to fend off claims that he is copying McGregor.

This rhetoric was recently reignited by Paddy Pimblett, who is the Spaniard's bitter rival in the UFC following his past remarks about Georgia. Their animosity remains as thick as ever.

